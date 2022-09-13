18-year-old seriously injured after head-on collision with Mack truck in Hadley

HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - An 18-yeard-old man was seriously injured following a collision between his vehicle and a Mack truck at the intersection of Middle Street and North Lane Monday morning.

According to the Hadley Police Department, crews responded around 10:45 a.m. Monday morning.

Officials said that the 18-year-old victim from Wilbraham was seriously injured in the collision and entrapped in his vehicle, but was able to communicate with first responders.

The Hadley Fire Department used the “Jaws of Life” to free the driver from his car before he was brought to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield to be treated fir his injuries.

Authorities said that they called for assistance from the Northwestern District Attorney’s office, Massachusetts State Police’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, Crime Scene Services Section, Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Section, and State Police detectives assigned to the Northwestern DA’s office due to the severity of the 18-year-old victim’s injuries.

The 82-year-old driver of the Mack truck, from Sunderland, was not injured and cooperated with police.

Officials said that the initial investigation indicated that the 18-year-old victim was traveling northbound on Middle Street when he crossed the center line into the Mack truck’s path. Both drivers attempted to avoid the crash.

The collision remains under investigation.

As of 2 p.m. Monday, the roadways were reopened.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.