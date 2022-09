CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews responded to Chicopee Street in Chicopee for reports of a collision between a car and motor cycles Monday evening.

According to Chicopee Police, no serious injuries were reported.

The road is open as of 9:30 p.m. Monday night.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.