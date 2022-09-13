Evening Severe Threat Ends and Drier Air Returns

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - This afternoon remains a First Alert Weather Day with still the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.

Warm and humid ahead of a cold front today with near 80 and dew points up around 70. Another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms ahead of the front will move through western Mass before 8pm. There may be a severe thunderstorm or two with damaging wind gusts or even a weak/brief tornado. The Storm Prediction Center places western Mass. under a “Slight” Risk for severe weather; a 2 on their scale to 5 for severe weather. The biggest threats will be damaging winds and flooding rains.

You can watch Janna’s latest live forecast below:

Once we get behind the cold front, skies will clear out fairly quick. Temperatures and dew points fall into the 50s overnight. A westerly breeze continues overnight, which should help keep fog at bay.

Tomorrow will be breezy and less humid with some lingering scattered clouds. It will still be on the warmer side with highs in the 70s to near 80 for the valley and lower 70′s for the hills and west winds will stay around 10-15mph with occasional gusts to 20-25mph.

A dry front will usher in even cooler, drier air for Thursday and Friday with highs near 70 and dew points falling into the 30s and 40s! Surface high pressure builds to our north, bringing sunshine and fall-like temperatures during the day and clear, chilly and crisp nights. Overnight lows will be down into the 40′s. This means a fantastic start to The Big E!

Refreshing, beautiful September weather will continue to start the weekend with highs again in the lower 70s Saturday. However, as high pressure moves offshore, a warmer, more humid air mass will build into New England late Saturday and Sunday. Our next shot at showers will come late Sunday and Monday with some upper level energy, but it doesn’t look well organized at this point. Next week is trending warm with highs potentially climbing into the middle or even upper 80s along with moderate humidity.

