G-Eazy no longer performing at Big E opening weekend
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It has been officially reported that rapper G-Eazy will no longer be performing at the Big E this weekend.
Western Mass News heard from Big E officials that Unforgettable Fire will now take the rapper’s spot.
