G-Eazy no longer performing at Big E opening weekend

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It has been officially reported that rapper G-Eazy will no longer be performing at the Big E this weekend.

Western Mass News heard from Big E officials that Unforgettable Fire will now take the rapper’s spot.

We will continue to update you as more information enters our newsroom.

