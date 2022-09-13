Greenfield police cruiser issued ticket after being found parked in handicapped spot

GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Greenfield police cruiser found itself facing a fine after being improperly parked along Main Street.

Greenfield Police said that a department cruiser was photographed on Monday using a Main Street parking space that was reserved for those with ADA-compliant placards.

“This was not an authorized use due to the duties of the officer, and the officer immediately notified the Deputy Chief of the error he made in parking in this space,” the department explained.

Greenfield Police Chief Robert Haigh was made aware of the incident and ordered that a ticket be issued to the vehicle in the space, as would have been done if a civilian vehicle had committed the same violation.

A parking ticket was issued after a Greenfield Police cruiser was found in a handicapped spot. (Western Mass News)

Haigh reportedly does not want to the fine on the city vehicle to be paid out of taxpayer money, so he made a donation from his personal checking account to the Green River House, a local organization that focuses on helping those with disability needs.

Greenfield Police added that the officer’s involvement is being handled as a personnel matter.

