Holyoke police officers react to comment made by city councilor

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A city councilor recently made a comment about the Holyoke Police Department at a council meeting. On Tuesday, the department and leaders from local police unions made a public comment in response.

“The comments are concerning, erroneous, harmful, but most importantly. divisive,” said Holyoke Police Capt. Matthew Moriarty.

Moriarty described how disappointed he was hearing the comments made by Holyoke City Councilor Jose Maldonado Velez during a discussion about Shotspotter technology at a council meeting on September 1.

“As someone that was born and raised in the flats, I’ll say a lot of the trauma that came from me was this police force, as someone at the presentation yesterday where we talked about gangs and all this stuff, the police is a gang,” Velez said.

“Your officers are not gang members. They are fathers, mothers, sons, and daughters,” Moriarty added.

Velez argued that he did not want the gunshot detecting tool to be brought to his city as he believed it would not help the people of Holyoke.

“When I think again of having this tool to send more police out there into the community, it doesn’t, for me…it’s not to protect our people,” Velez explained.

Western Mass News asked Moriarty if there was any truth to the claims Velez made about the use of Spotspotter.

“No truth whatsoever…It does not decide what race is using a firearm,” Moriarty said.

Moriarty was joined by local police unions and other Holyoke police officers and asked for Velez to make a public apology and if he does not, they ask that he does not have the ability to vote in any matter pertaining to the police department.

“I’m requesting a public apology for his disparaging words or for Maldonado to abstain from all city votes that pertain to the Holyoke city police department,” Moriarty added.

We have reached out to Velez, as well as council president Todd McGee for comment, but we have not yet heard back.

