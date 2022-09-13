Holyoke Police arrest man for hitting, throwing dog onto sidewalk

Abused dog in Holyoke 091222
Abused dog in Holyoke 091222(Holyoke Police Department)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Holyoke man has been arrested after he was caught abusing a dog in the area of High and Jackson Streets in Holyoke Sunday evening.

Holyoke Police said that they arrived on scene and located 31-year-old Douglas Robles of Holyoke holding the leash of a dog in visibly poor condition.

A witness told police that they saw Robles hit the dog several times before her threw the dog on the ground and begun dragging it around by its collar. Robles then picked the dog up and threw it onto the sidewalk by its collar.

The dog appeared injured and unwell, having trouble getting back up on its feet.

Douglas Robles 091222
Douglas Robles 091222(Holyoke Police Department)

The witness told police that this occurred several times over the course of a few minutes while the witness waited for their light to change, and added that they were sicked by the fact that someone could do such things to an animal.

Police arrested Robles for animal cruelty and placed the dog in the care of the Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Shelter. While waiting for the shelter’s response, officers purchased a few can of dog food for the dog. The abused dog ate 2 cans while officers waited.

The Holyoke Police Department extends its gratitude towards the witness who reported the incident which led to Robles’ arrest and the rescue of the abused dog.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Middle Street and North Lane crash in Hadley 091222
18-year-old seriously injured after head-on collision with Mack truck in Hadley
Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Wilbraham, Longmeadow, and Springfield.
Town by Town: Welcoming America, cancer golf tournament, and mural festival
Believe it or not, we’re about two months away from the start of Bright Nights in Forest Park...
Registration underway for Bright Nights 5k
For the ninth year in a row, UMass Amherst has ranked as one of the top public universities in...
UMass Amherst ranked among the top public universities in U.S.