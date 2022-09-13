Holyoke Police arrest man for hitting, throwing dog onto sidewalk

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Holyoke man has been arrested after he was caught abusing a dog in the area of High and Jackson Streets in Holyoke Sunday evening.

Holyoke Police said that they arrived on scene and located 31-year-old Douglas Robles of Holyoke holding the leash of a dog in visibly poor condition.

A witness told police that they saw Robles hit the dog several times before her threw the dog on the ground and begun dragging it around by its collar. Robles then picked the dog up and threw it onto the sidewalk by its collar.

The dog appeared injured and unwell, having trouble getting back up on its feet.

Douglas Robles 091222 (Holyoke Police Department)

The witness told police that this occurred several times over the course of a few minutes while the witness waited for their light to change, and added that they were sicked by the fact that someone could do such things to an animal.

Police arrested Robles for animal cruelty and placed the dog in the care of the Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Shelter. While waiting for the shelter’s response, officers purchased a few can of dog food for the dog. The abused dog ate 2 cans while officers waited.

The Holyoke Police Department extends its gratitude towards the witness who reported the incident which led to Robles’ arrest and the rescue of the abused dog.

