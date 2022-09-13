Holyoke Police discuss pros to implementing ShotSpotter technology

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Controversy surrounding a gunshot detection system has been playing out in Holyoke. Some city leaders have said that they do not believe it is the right move for their community.

The pitch to bring ShotSpotter technology to the city of Holyoke came during a city council meeting, then came controversial comments by one city councilor who suggested that the tool would only do harm to the people of Holyoke.

City leaders in Holyoke are considering adding ShotSpotter technology to the police department’s crime fighting tools. However, some city councilors do not believe it is the best move.

In an early September city council meeting, Jose Maldonado Velez suggested that the tool would only do harm to the community.

“When I think again of having this tool to send more police out there into the community, it doesn’t for me. It’s not to protect our people. It really isn’t because that’s not what the police were there for. The police haven’t been there for our community for a long time to protect us,” said City Councilor Maldonado Velez. “We don’t need any more tools to give them.”

However, the Holyoke Police Department said that there is no truth to his claims, saying that they believe this technology would really help their department.

“ShotSpotter notifies the local police department that a firearm has been used, the location, and the type of weapon used,and therefore, we’d have a better response time of catching these criminals,” said Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty.

This comes during an especially violent time in the city with crime on the rise. There have been 5 murders in the city of Holyoke already this year.

“Over the past two months, our city has suffered through a dramatic rise in violent crime,” Captain Moriarty told us. “These criminals have committed 5 separate murders, ended 5 lives, and shattered the hearts of so many families and friends.”

Western Mass News checked in with the Springfield Police Department, which has utilized ShotSpotter technology for more than a dozen years. Deputy Chief Stephen Kent shared with us the exact recordings they get on their phones from the technology and said that it has significantly improved their response times.

“Seconds count when it comes to gunshot victims,” Deputy Chief Kent said. “Seconds count when it comes to apprehending suspects.”

He told us that the technology saves numerous lives in the city of Springfield, and without it, they would not know about 70% of shootings in the city.

“Aren’t reporting as 911 calls, meaning 70 percent of people aren’t calling,” Deputy Chief Kent told us. “So, our officers wouldn’t know where to respond to, or what they’re driving into, without the ShotSpotter.”

He added that the technology does not discriminate and only tells officers when a gun has gone off.

“Microphones don’t see color,” Deputy Chief Kent said. “They don’t know who’s behind the gun. All it does is bring the police to where the shots are being fired.”

The Holyoke Police Department is asking Councilor Maldonado Velez to publicly apologize for the comments he made at the city council meeting.

We have reached out to Councilor Maldonado Velez for further comment and have not yet heard back.

The ShotSpotter discussion was tabled for another Holyoke City Council meeting.

