Holyoke public schools slated to undergo major redistricting

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A major redistricting in Holyoke is underway that will impact the elementary and middle schools.

Holyoke Public Schools Chief of Strategy Erin Linville told us that after more than six years of input from both members of the community and staff, the city plans to move to separate elementary and middle schools by fall 2023.

“In Holyoke, for many years, students haven’t had a traditional middle school experience,” Linville said.

School rezoning efforts are playing out in Holyoke. Linville told Western Mass News that their goal is to separate middle and elementary students and turn the current combined buildings into six elementary schools and two middle schools by 2026.

Linville told us as of Tuesday, they know that at the end of the project, E.N. White, Morgan, and McMahon will be strictly elementary schools. She also said that Peck will be one of the two middle schools. However, the plan is to renovate the building, which means it may be vacant for a few years.

In 2023, sixth through eighth grade students in that zone will temporarily attend middle school at either Metcalf or Holyoke STEM School.

Linville explained that the second middle school will either be Kelly, Donohue, or Sullivan. She said they narrowed it down to these three schools based on largest size since all of them have 33 traditional classrooms.

As for the reasoning for separating the middle and elementary students, Linville told us they hope to create an experience for middle schoolers that helps them better prepare for the structure of high school learning.

“Middle schools are a little bit larger like eight homerooms per grade. so you would have the experience as a middle school student to transition between classrooms, have more choice in your electives, get to interact and start to experience some of the independence that students need by ninth grade,” Linville added.

Linville is encouraging the community to continue sharing their input on the rezoning efforts.

“More than 50 percent of students in [kindergarten] to [grade] eight will be attending a new school next year, so it’s really important to be involved,” Linville said.

You can CLICK HERE to find a full list of upcoming meetings, as well as proposed rezoning maps.

