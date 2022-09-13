Modern English bassist Mick Conroy talks about upcoming Big E concert

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The English rock band Modern English, best known for their hit song “I Melt with You,” is performing at The Big E this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Mick Conroy never imagined “I Melt with You” would become one of the most popular songs of the new wave era.

“‘I Melt with You,’ when we recorded it, we knew it stood out from the rest of the album…It was only after its release that it took upon a life of its own,” Conroy said.

The song featured on the band’s album “After The Snow,” released in 1982, was embraced by fans. The album reached number 70 on the Billboard chart and sold over 500,000 copies. Conroy told Western Mass News that still to this day fans get excited about the song when they play it at concerts.

“Every single person knows the words and every single person has some kind of memory that ‘I Melt with You’ has provided for them. You see couples dancing and they are not young, and you see young couples dancing to it. You know they are saying to each other this is our song,” Conroy explained.

The band was formed in 1979 with Robbie Grey on vocals, Gary McDowell on guitar and vocals, and Conroy as bassist. The group was originally known as The Lepers, but became Modern English when they added Richard Brown and Stephen Walker.

As for what fans can expect at the group’s upcoming show at The Big E, Conroy noted, “We will probably do the set we have been doing after, for the last two tours, which is a couple songs off the first album ‘Mesh and Lace’ then we do ‘After The Snow’ and then we play some songs off of ‘Take Me to the Trees’ and ‘Ricochet Days.’”

He told Western Mass News that the energy at their concerts is unmatched.

“Amazing. When you see the audience reaction and as well and occasionally, when people in the band do something that is totally unexpected as a band, when it comes together, it is an incredible experience,” Conroy said.

