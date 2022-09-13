Motorcyclist dead following crash on Page Blvd. in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is dead after a motorcycle crash Monday evening in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to the 200 block of Page Boulevard around 5:25 p.m. Monday after a motorcycle struck a pole. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The adult male rider was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Springfield Police traffic unit.

