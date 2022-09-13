Police investigating bomb threat at Northampton High School

Northampton High School Sign
Northampton High School Sign(Western Mass News photo)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating a bomb threat at Northampton High School.

Northampton Police Capt. Victor Caputo said that officers were called to the school around 2 p.m. Tuesday to investigate the threat, which was generated on social media.

Protocols were followed to ensure that it was safe for students to leave the school and they were dismissed.

Caputo added that emergency crews remain on-scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Western Mass News Town by Town
Town by Town: sign language classes, tech. training, and skate park construction
A ticket was issued against a Greenfield police cruiser after being seen parking in a downtown...
Greenfield police cruiser issued ticket after being found parked in handicapped spot
Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom
Royal experts reflect on Queen Elizabeth II’s legacy
G-Eazy will perform at The Big E on Saturday, September 17, 2022
G-Eazy no longer performing at Big E opening weekend