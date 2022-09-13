Police investigating bomb threat at Northampton High School

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating a bomb threat at Northampton High School.

Northampton Police Capt. Victor Caputo said that officers were called to the school around 2 p.m. Tuesday to investigate the threat, which was generated on social media.

Protocols were followed to ensure that it was safe for students to leave the school and they were dismissed.

Caputo added that emergency crews remain on-scene and the investigation is ongoing.

