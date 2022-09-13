Portion of Route 202 closed in New Salem following sedan collision

NEW SALEM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - State Police in Athol were called to Daniel Shays Highway, or Route 202, in New Salem for reports of a motor vehicle accident Monday night.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, the call came in to the Athol Barracks shortly before 10 p.m.

State Police told Western Mass News that the crash involved two sedans in the area of Packardville and Amherst Roads.

Injuries have not yet been reported.

As of 10:45 p.m. Monday night, the scene is still active.

Route 202 is partially closed at this time. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.

