Run Billy Run 5K named Sheriff Nick Cocchi, District Attorney Gulluni as honorary race starters.

By Libby James
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) -The William J. Boyle Scholarship Fund Board of Directors announces that Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi and Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni will serve as honorary race starters at the Run Billy Run 2022 5K.

This 5K road race and 1-mile walk takes place on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at the Ashley Reservoir in Holyoke.

“I’m honored to be a part of the annual Run Billy Run 5K/Walk in memory of my good friend, the late Judge William Boyle. This event raises money for the scholarship in his name, and helps young people hoping to attend college reach their dreams. Based on his own inspiring story, I know this would make him proud,” said Sheriff Cocchi.

Registration is now open. T-shirts are guaranteed to those who sign up before September 19. Volunteers looking to get involved can contact wjbscholarship@gmail.com.

