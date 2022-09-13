Study: Massachusetts most vaccinated state in country

(WGGB/WSHM) - A new study indicates that Massachusetts is the most vaccinated state in the country.

The report by personal finance website Wallethub examined several key metrics for the 50 states and District of Columbia, including share of vaccinated children, prescence of measles outbreaks, flu vaccination rates among adults, and share of people without health insurance.

Wallethub ranked Massachusetts:

1st for influenza vaccination rate in children aged 6 months to 17 years old

3rd for share of teenagers aged 13-17 with up-to-date HPV vaccination

1st for share of teenagers aged 13-17 with MenACWY vaccination

2nd for flu vaccination coverage rate among adults

11th for share of adults with tetanus vaccination

18th for share of adults aged 60 and older with Zoster vaccination

4th for share of children 19-35 months old living in poverty with combined seven-vaccine series

1st for share of civilian noninstitutionalized population without health insurance coverage

12th for share of children under 6 years old participating in an immunization information system

The New England states are well represented in the top 10 with Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Maine, and Connecticut ranking numbers two through six respectively.

At the bottom of the list, at number 51, is Mississippi.

to see more state rankings and the full report.

