Town by Town: sign language classes, tech. training, and skate park construction

The Willie Ross School for the Deaf in Longmeadow is offering American Sign Language classes beginning Tuesday.

The classes are at the school’s Longmeadow campus at 32 Norway Street.

Classes will be held once a week on Tuesdays from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., and will run for 14 weeks.

During the first class, the teaching will assess participants’ fluency to determine the best level placement.

Registration is $150 and books are available for rental or purchase at $10 and $85, respectively.

Town by town took us to Springfield where representatives of Springfield Technical Community College and Holyoke Community College joined the CEO of Upright Education to announce training opportunities for technology careers.

The announcement happened at Springfield Technical Community College and in partnership with Upright, the colleges will offer fast-track career boot camps in coding and website design.

Finally, town by town took us to Greenfield where construction on the city’s new skatepark began Monday.

Work at the nearly 12,000 square-foot site began with the installation of temporary fencing and erosion control materials.

Crews will then begin making cuts in the blacktop to make way for concrete work later this fall.

The design features street and transition elements for all skill levels and boasts a special nod to Greenfield’s Poet’s Seat Tower.

