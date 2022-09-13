West Springfield man arrested in Ludlow for punching driver in face at stoplight

LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A West Springfield mas was arrested in Ludlow after he reportedly punched a man in the face through an open car window while the victim was waiting at a traffic light in the area of East Street near Putts Bridge.

According to Ludlow Police Chief Daniel Valadas, officers received the call around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 10th.

Police located the victim, who told officers that the suspect had fled on foot towards Putts Bridge.

Officers found the suspect, 33-year-old David Carter of West Springfield, on Putts Bridge shortly after, however Carter shouted obscenities at officers before fleeing into Springfield.

With assistance from the Springfield Police, officers were able to locate Carter and place him under arrest.

Chief Valadas told us that Carter continued to be uncooperative by refusing to identify himself to officers while one his way back to the Ludlow Police Department and throughout the booking process.

Carter has been charged with:

Disorderly conduct

Disturbing the peace

Assault and battery

Resisting Arrest

Obstruction of justice

Carter was held on $540 cash bail and sent to the Hampden County Correctional Center. He will be arraign in Palmer District Court at an unspecified later date.

