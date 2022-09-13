WOW: Crew catches massive 13-foot, 625-pound alligator in lake

A huge alligator was caught in Lake Marion in South Carolina during the first weekend of open season. (Photo credit: Cordray's Processing & Taxidermy)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A massive alligator was caught in South Carolina during the first weekend of open season.

Cordray’s Processing and Taxidermy said they received the most alligators they’ve ever gotten on opening weekend, which included a 13-foot, 625-pound gator caught in Lake Marion.

Nick Gibert and his crew made the catch.

Alligator hunting season runs from Sept. 10 until Oct. 8, according to WHNS. Hunters are issued permits by lottery and can harvest only one alligator per season in their designated area.

For more about alligator hunting in South Carolina, visit the Department of Natural Resources website.

Lake Marion located about 70 miles north of Charleston.

