Agawam Police searching for suspect in dirt bike theft

Agawam Police are asking for the public’s help on a stolen dirt bike case they’re working on.
By Glenn Kittle and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
On August 10, around 5:30 a.m., a dirt bike was stolen right out of the garage on Belvidere Avenue.

Investigators are looking for a black or dark grey Ford F-250, which they said drove away with the stolen red Honda CRF-450 dirt bike.

We spoke to the victim in this case, who told us he had placed the dirt bike on Facebook Marketplace days before the theft occurred. He believes the suspect had staked out his home and stole the dirt bike right after he left his home that morning.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle in those photos or anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Agawam Police Department.

