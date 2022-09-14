Authorities continue investigation into Northampton High School bomb threat

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Northampton’s school committee has called an emergency meeting for Wednesday to discuss a reported bomb threat at the high school on Tuesday.

According to a letter obtained by Western Mass News that was sent out to parents yesterday, the district’s administration received information regarding a group text where a student issued a bomb threat around 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Students were eventually allowed to leave the building at 3:45 p.m. - a short time after their normal dismissal time - following a complete search of the grounds. Nothing of concern was found.

Also on Wednesday, administrators at Northampton High School held a discussion with teachers, as well as a brief meeting with students at the school. Western Mass News caught up with students after school and they shared what was said during that meeting.

“We had an announcement in the beginning that was just like thanking the community and thank you for your understanding and all of that and then first period, I think, they had kind of like a slideshow and they talked through it, like kind of what happened,” said Northampton High School student Storey Matthews.

The special school committee meeting is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. and we’ll bring you new information from that meeting tonight on Eleven at 11 on ABC40.

