Boston Police respond to reported explosion at Northeastern University

BOSTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews are responding to Northeastern University in Boston Tuesday night for a reported explosion.

Northeastern University Police reported that crews responded to an incident at Holmes Hall. Boston EMS also reported that they dispatched multiple units to Leon Street.

According to Boston EMS, one person was treated and taken to a local hospital.

No other information is available at this time.

Northeastern University Police said that evening classes in Behrakis, Shillman, Ryder, Kariotis, Dockster, and West F are canceled Tuesday night due to the investigation.

Northeastern University Police are asking people to avoid the area during the investigation.

