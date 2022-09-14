Dog surrendered after animal abuse arrest gets love and care from local shelter

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Holyoke man is behind bars as police investigate an animal cruelty report from Sunday evening.

Western Mass News reached out Tuesday to get an update on the abused animal’s condition.

Sheila the dog now sits comfortably at Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control & Adoption Center, trying to get the peanut butter out of her Kong toy. Her ribs protrude through her skin, which is covered in rashes and lesions.

“This case is especially heartbreaking because, as you can tell, Sheila is an older dog and she’s really, really frail,” said Animal Control Supervisor Hannah Orenstein.

Sheila was taken to TJO on Sunday after Holyoke Police received a call from a community member who said she witnessed a man seriously abuse a dog in the area of High and Jackson Streets.

“A passerby, who was in their own vehicle, had stopped at a traffic light and observed two Hispanic male subjects abusing an animal, which ended up being a dog,” Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty told us. “A complete beating of the dog. He was thrown to the ground, thrown into a wall, dragged by his color on the cement.”

Police arrested 31-year-old Douglas Robles of Holyoke on animal cruelty charges. The witness said they watched him abuse Sheila numerous times in a matter of minutes.

Douglas Robles 091222 (Holyoke Police Department)

Officers said that when they arrived on scene, they found Robles holding Sheila on a leash and noticed the dog was in extremely poor condition.

“One of our officers went out and bought three cans of food,” Captain Moriarty told us. “I believe the individual was just stating the dog was sick. The dog immediately ate two full cans of dog food.”

Thomas J. O’Connor employees said that Sheila is a friendly dog and is most likely about 12 years old. She was officially surrendered to the shelter by the owners.

Employees added that they do not know what her future holds, but they said she will only know love and compassion for the rest of her life.

“We’ve been loving her,” Orenstein said. “She’s been eating great. Our vet team has looked at her. We drew some blood to do a health screen, and we’re just waiting on the results of that to see what the best course of action is for Sheila.”

Sheila is not available for adoption as they assess her medical needs. If you are interested in adopting another dog, you can visit Thomas J. O’Connor’s website.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.