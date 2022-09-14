Drier air returns Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We saw a warm, humid September day across western Mass with highs in the upper 70s ahead of our cold front. The front brought a few robust storms to parts of western Mass, but we did pretty well with limited impacts.

Drier air continues to build in overnight on a westerly breeze and both temperatures and dew points drop into the 50s through sunrise.

Wednesday will be a much nicer day with a mix of sun and clouds along with more comfortable humidity. A west-northwest breeze will be around through the day with occasional gusts to 20-25mph. Highs climb back to the middle and upper 70s in the valley, but will be cooler in the Berkshires and stay close to 70.

A dry cold front will cross southern New England Wednesday night, ushering in a cooler and more refreshing air mass that will linger through Saturday. Expect another breezy day Thursday with northwesterly gusts to 20-25mph. Full sunshine and cooler temperatures on tap with highs in the 60s to near 70! High pressure will continue to build southward, bringing light to calm wind Thursday night. Temperatures early Friday may be in the low 40s!

Mild, refreshing weather continues Friday and most of Saturday with low 70s and sun during the day and 40s at night. Our wind direction shifts to the southwest over the weekend, which will bring humidity up as well as temperatures. Muggier and warmer weather is back Sunday with highs nearing 80.

A summer-feel returns for the last few days of summer as daily highs look to hit low 80s early in the week, then middle and even upper 80s by the start of fall! Rain chances look spotty for Sunday and Monday, then its all about the warm temps and moderate humidity through Thursday.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.