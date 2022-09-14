Fall-Feel Sticks Around Through Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - This afternoon will feature a mix of sun and clouds along with more comfortable humidity. A west-northwest breeze will be around through the day with occasional gusts to 20-25mph. Highs climb back to the middle and upper 70s in the valley, but will be cooler in the hills and stay close to 70.

A dry cold front will cross southern New England tonight ushering in a cooler and even more refreshing air mass with lows down into the 40′s tonight. Tomorrow will be cool and breezy with northwesterly gusts to 20-25mph. We’ll see tons of sunshine with highs in the 60s to near 70! A fall feel will certainly be in the air! High pressure will continue to build southward, bringing light to calm wind tomorrow night. This will allow temperatures to fall into the lower 40′s by Friday morning, the coolest of the season so far.

Cool, refreshing weather continues Friday with highs in the lower 70′s along with lots of sunshine. Should be a great open for The Big E. Sunshine will prevail on Saturday as well. It will be a bit warm, but still nice with highs in the middle 70′s. Our wind direction shifts to the southwest over the weekend, which will bring humidity up as well as temperatures. Muggier and warmer weather is back Sunday with highs nearing 80.

Unsettled weather returns later Sunday and early next week with a few disturbances moving through. Spotty showers and a few thunderstorms look possible Sunday, Monday and Tuesday from a front draped across New England. Wednesday should dry out, but stay warm and another shot at a shower or thunderstorm is possible Thursday. Expect a summer-feel much of the week!

