Hampden D.A. announces $10,000 grant for Christian and Brian’s House

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A sober house in Springfield received a major donation on Wednesday to support its fight against the opioid epidemic.

Hampden District Attorny Anthony Gulluni announced a $10,000 grant made to the Michael J. Dias Foundation for Christian and Brian’s House, located in the Forest Park neighborhood.

The house is in memory of two Springfield men lost to opioid abuse.

“I knew Brian Metzger and Christian Diaz both as a kid. They were lively, fun loving, athletic, engaged young people and as we heard and learned far too many times, we’re losing a lot of people like Brian and Christian. Brian and Christian lost their battle with addiction...we lost them far too young,” Gulluni explained.

Gulluni said with the grant, they hope to honor their lives and carry on their legacies by helping others live long full lives in recovery.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.