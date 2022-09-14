Holyoke officials looking for person accused of illegal dumping

Holyoke city officials are looking for the public’s help in identifying someone they claimed...
Holyoke city officials are looking for the public’s help in identifying someone they claimed was involved in illegal dumping.(Western Mass News)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke city officials are looking for the public’s help in identifying someone they claimed was involved in illegal dumping.

The person was reportedly seen on surveillance video engaging in illegal dumping at the city’s Department of Public Works building on North East Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Holyoke mayor’s office at (413) 561-1600, Holyoke Police at (413) 536-6431, or ‘Text-A-Tip’ to CRIMES (274637) and type SOLVE and your tip.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

A Springfield man is in custody after allegedly hitting a police officer in the face.
Springfield man accused of hitting police officer in the face
A Springfield man is facing charges after an attempted armed robbery.
Springfield Police arrest suspect in attempted armed robbery
A major car crash occurred on the Armory Street rotary in Springfield late Wednesday morning.
Rollover crash at Armory Street rotary in Springfield under investigation
Speaking on his “Let’s Go” podcast, Tom Brady said he’s got more responsibilities now with kids...
Tom Brady suggests he may retire…again