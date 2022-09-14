Holyoke officials looking for person accused of illegal dumping

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke city officials are looking for the public’s help in identifying someone they claimed was involved in illegal dumping.

The person was reportedly seen on surveillance video engaging in illegal dumping at the city’s Department of Public Works building on North East Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Holyoke mayor’s office at (413) 561-1600, Holyoke Police at (413) 536-6431, or ‘Text-A-Tip’ to CRIMES (274637) and type SOLVE and your tip.

