Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade Committee names 56th Citizenship Award recipient

By Joe Chaisson, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Jeremy Fair
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke announced the 56th Citizenship Award recipient Tuesday evening.

The recipient of the award this year was the Holyoke Caledonian Pipe Band.

Founded in 1910, the band is the oldest continuous pipe band in the country.

The band has continued its mission to support and promote Scottish and Celtic heritage in western Massachusetts along with the Holyoke Parade Committee.

Congratulations to the Holyoke Caledonian Pipe Band!

