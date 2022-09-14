Investigation continues into South Hadley homicide

SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We now know a murder investigation is underway in South Hadley after a man was found dead in his home last Friday.

“It’s still lays a lot of wonder whether, you know, is there anybody at large, you know,” said Carl Reali of South Hadley.

People living on Lawn Street in South Hadley reacted Wednesday after hearing the death of their neighbor, 70-year-old David Weise Sr., is being investigated as a homicide.

Reali, who lives right down the street from where the murder took place, told Western Mass News that he still feels uneasy even after speaking with police.

“I asked them yesterday ‘Do I have anything to worry about?’ and they said ‘Not really’ and I said, ‘Ok, well then, you don’t really know,’” Reali added.

While the investigation plays out, Western Mass News has obtained court documents that show the victim’s son was arrested after a struggle with police in Holyoke on Saturday, the day after Weise was found dead. According to Holyoke Police, they were contacted by Mass. State Police to assist in looking for 35-year-old Craig Weise to speak with him in regard to a suspicious death being investigated as a homicide in South Hadley.

The court documents went on to say that officers found and approached Weise on Northampton Street. At first, they said, he was compliant, but when they got closer, he pushed one of the officers and ran off. It’s also documented that he continued to resist arrest fighting with officers and later being tazed by what they describe as a drive stun.

Also of note, during the booking process, another Holyoke police officer noticed a large laceration on Weise’s left forearm that did not appear to be fresh from the recent struggle.

At this point, no arrests have been made in the murder case and Reali is still left wondering what really happened to his neighbor.

“I would just wave at them, you know. I never talk to them much, but they always wave, the father and son, and I wave back at them, you know. Never any issues as far as that goes, you know. It’s just horrible,” Reali noted.

Craig Weise has been charged with assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

