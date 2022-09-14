Ken Casey of Dropkick Murphys previews new album, Big E concert

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The punk rock band Dropkick Murphys is performing opening night at The Big E this Friday.

“It is about fighting when you need to, but also sticking out your hand and showing some love and tolerance,” said Dropkick Murphys singer Ken Casey.

Casey shared the theme of the Dropkick Murphys’ new album “This Machine Still Kills Fascists,” set for release on September 30. Fans will get a preview of some of those songs at the band’s upcoming concert at The Big E on Friday.

The album pays homage to folk artist Woody Guthrie, combining his lyrics with the band’s acoustics. Casey told Western Mass News that the band has a long friendship with Guthrie’s family after meeting his daughter, Nora, 20 years ago.

“Nora Guthrie is in charge of Woody’s archives, said she felt we were kindred spirits of her father and that if he was around a little bit later would probably be in a punk band. We were given the opportunity to go through these lyrics and been talking about making an album for 20 years,” Casey explained.

He told us the band felt it was time to release the album, especially as he reflects on Guthrie’s songs such as “This Land is Your Land” and his political activism.

“This is a good time to sing these songs that Woody sang and many other ways things that were important to Woody, such as workers’ rights and speaking out against corporate greed and fighting for the working class,” Casey added.

Casey described the song “Ten Times More” which features a theme of resilience.

“If you want to be heard, you got to stand up and fight probably ten times harder than they do…So many things that Woody sang about 80-plus years ago and now, they are coming about around full circle,” Casey noted.

The album is particularly special to Casey and he hopes to bring Guthrie’s words to life.

“We felt that it was an important time to take these songs out of the archives. No one was seeing them. No one was hearing them,” Casey explained.

Casey said the band is excited to come to The Big E, describing Springfield as a second hometown.

“I hope our music brings a sense of joy to people. We do sing protest songs, but we also try to bring a smile to people’s faces,” Casey said.

Dropkick Murphys take the stage at The Big E Arena on Friday at 7:30 p.m. More information on tickets can be found here.

