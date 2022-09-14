Miller Falls resident faces multiple charges following a crash on Tuesday night

Northampton Crash
By Libby James
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTHAMPTON, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Tuesday around 9 p.m., Northampton police responded to a car crash on North King St. near the Hatfield town line.

On arrival, officers found the car in a wooded area and determined that the driver fled the scene on foot.

With the help of the Mass State Police Air Wing and K9, the suspect, a 42-year-old male from Miller Falls, was located nearby in Hatfield and taken into custody.

The driver is being charged with operating under the influence, operating to endanger, and operating an uninsured vehicle.

