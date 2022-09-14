Residents react to new words added to Merriam-Webster Dictionary

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield-based Merriam-Webster is out with its new list of words to be added to the dictionary this month. Supply chain, laggy, dawn chorus, and surface wave are just four of the 370 new words added to the dictionary for September 2022.

Bonnie McKee is a therapist from Holyoke and shared how important it is to add terms and definitions to our knowledge.

“Merriam-Webster is a really respected resource and source…and I think it’s probably a reflection of our changing times,” McKee explained.

Included in the list are some words we have heard a lot during the COVID-19 pandemic, such as booster dose, emergency use authorization, and subvariant.

Springfield resident Candace Ocmand told Western Mass News the words are vital during these challenging times.

“That makes sense. You need your COVID booster, so that makes sense,” Ocmund said.

Of course, there were some recreational words added to the list, like magnet fishing, which is the sport or hobby of using a strong magnet attached to the end of a rope to find metal objects in bodies of water.

That word intrigued Springfield’s Luis Morales.

“It’s an occupation to keep yourself busy and if you want to look for something that’s in the river or let’s say you want to go magnet fishing in the Connecticut River, God knows what you’ll find.”

Some others added to the list include out of this world terms like space force and plant-based.

“It raises all of our awareness about things like plant-based. Yes, that was something that I was familiar with, but somebody else might not be…I just recently saw at the supermarket and heard on the loudspeaker their flier about plant-based meals and so, it’s become part of our mainstream…I wouldn’t say jargon, but ways of describing things,” McKee said.

Some kids and teen slang is now officially part of our vocabulary, such as sus, short for suspicious and suspect. Oclund said that term has a fun personal connection to her.

“That’s my daughter’s favorite word. She uses it all the time. She always said that, so I wouldn’t mind a word that my daughter uses all the time to be added to the dictionary,” Ocmund added.

If there is one lesson out of all of this, it is our vocabulary is expanding every day.

