Rollover crash at Armory Street rotary in Springfield under investigation

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A major car crash occurred on the Armory Street rotary in Springfield late Wednesday morning.

Our crew on-scene reported seeing several police cruisers on the scene with a car flipped over on its side.

Springfield fire officials told us the rollover happened at the exit ramp for I-291.

Two vehicles were involved in the accident and minor injuries have been reported.

Western Mass news will continue to bring you the latest updates on the accident as soon as they come into our newsroom.

