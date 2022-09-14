Rollover crash at Armory Street rotary in Springfield under investigation

A major car crash occurred on the Armory Street rotary in Springfield late Wednesday morning.
A major car crash occurred on the Armory Street rotary in Springfield late Wednesday morning.
By Addie Patterson and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A major car crash occurred on the Armory Street rotary in Springfield late Wednesday morning.

Our crew on-scene reported seeing several police cruisers on the scene with a car flipped over on its side.

Springfield fire officials told us the rollover happened at the exit ramp for I-291.

Two vehicles were involved in the accident and minor injuries have been reported.

Western Mass news will continue to bring you the latest updates on the accident as soon as they come into our newsroom.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

A Springfield man is in custody after allegedly hitting a police officer in the face.
Springfield man accused of hitting police officer in the face
A Springfield man is facing charges after an attempted armed robbery.
Springfield Police arrest suspect in attempted armed robbery
Speaking on his “Let’s Go” podcast, Tom Brady said he’s got more responsibilities now with kids...
Tom Brady suggests he may retire…again
Water main break closes part of Worthington St. in Springfield