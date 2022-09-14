Springfield man accused of hitting police officer in the face

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man is in custody after allegedly hitting a police officer in the face.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that Vilmanuel Mulero-Vazquez, 32, was allegedly armed with a knife when he began an altercation with a store clerk at the Pride gas station on East Columbus Avenue early Saturday morning.

Mulero-Vazquez was previously trespassed at the store, according to police, after attempting to steal items.

After an officer inside the gas station tried to intervene, Mulero-Vazquez pushed him and then allegedly began hitting him in the face.

While the officer was to taking Mulero-Vazquez into custody, he attempted to grab the officer’s gun from their holster. Other officers arrived on-scene and Mulero-Vazquez was taken into custody.

Mulero-Vazquez is now facing multiple charges including armed robbery, resisting arrest, attempt to disarm a police officer, assault and battery on a police officer, and trespassing.

