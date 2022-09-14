Springfield Police arrest suspect in attempted armed robbery

A Springfield man is facing charges after an attempted armed robbery.
By Addie Patterson and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man is facing charges after an attempted armed robbery.

Hector Barrera, 55, was near the intersection of Main and Union Streets when he allegedly approached and asked a woman for change then threatened her with a knife, according to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh.

Officers located Barrera and recovered a knife and he was then placed under arrest.

Barrera has been charged with attempted armed robbery and armed assault.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

A Springfield man is in custody after allegedly hitting a police officer in the face.
Springfield man accused of hitting police officer in the face
A major car crash occurred on the Armory Street rotary in Springfield late Wednesday morning.
Rollover crash at Armory Street rotary in Springfield under investigation
Speaking on his “Let’s Go” podcast, Tom Brady said he’s got more responsibilities now with kids...
Tom Brady suggests he may retire…again
Water main break closes part of Worthington St. in Springfield