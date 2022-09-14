Springfield Police arrest suspect in attempted armed robbery

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man is facing charges after an attempted armed robbery.

Hector Barrera, 55, was near the intersection of Main and Union Streets when he allegedly approached and asked a woman for change then threatened her with a knife, according to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh.

Officers located Barrera and recovered a knife and he was then placed under arrest.

Barrera has been charged with attempted armed robbery and armed assault.

