Suspicious death of 70-year-old South Hadley man officially ruled a homicide

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials have ruled the suspicious death of a 70-year-old South Hadley man as a homicide.

According to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, 70-year-old David A. Weise Sr. was found deceased in his South Hadley home on Lawn Street Friday afternoon.

The case is under investigation by Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the Northwestern DA’s Office and South Hadley Police.

Officials told Western Mass News that they believe there is no active threat to the public.

This is the second homicide in Hampshire County in 2022.

