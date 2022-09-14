Suspicious death of 70-year-old South Hadley man officially ruled a homicide

Concerned residents in South Hadley are speaking out after a suspicious death in their...
Concerned residents in South Hadley are speaking out after a suspicious death in their neighborhood took place over the weekend.
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials have ruled the suspicious death of a 70-year-old South Hadley man as a homicide.

According to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, 70-year-old David A. Weise Sr. was found deceased in his South Hadley home on Lawn Street Friday afternoon.

The case is under investigation by Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the Northwestern DA’s Office and South Hadley Police.

Officials told Western Mass News that they believe there is no active threat to the public.

This is the second homicide in Hampshire County in 2022.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Thousands lined the streets of Holyoke for the 69th St. Patrick's Parade
Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade Committee names 56th Citizenship Award recipient
File photo of police tape.
Boston Police respond to reported explosion at Northeastern University
Authorities are investigating a bomb threat at Northampton High School.
Police investigating bomb threat at Northampton High School
Abused dog in Holyoke 091222
Dog surrendered after animal abuse arrest gets love and care from local shelter