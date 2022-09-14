Town by Town: AMR EMT graduation, paving work in Agawam and East Longmeadow

(WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno joined officials from American Medical Response of Springfield on Wednesday for AMRs eighth graduating class of EMTs.

The graduating class was from AMR’s Earn While You Learn program. First launched in August 2019, the Earn While You Learn program is designed to make an easier transition for those wanting to become EMS professionals.

In Agawam, the police department reported that road paving will close Pine Street, or Route 187, from South Westfield Street to Barry Street until 5 p.m. which means the road is back open today.

The road paving is set to continue until at least Tuesday.

Police said that drivers should use caution and follow the detour signs.

In East Longmeadow, final paving operations will begin on Maple Street starting Thursday and will end on Friday.

The town’s public works department said any major traffic delays and detours are expected and to please seek an alternate route.

