UMass officials react to explosion at Northeastern University

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One local university is using the emergency at Northeastern University in Boston as a chance to educate their students and staff.

The news of an explosion at Northeastern quickly made its way to the phones of UMass Amherst students.

“I heard about it more from friends because I have some friends who go to Northeastern actually, so I saw it on their Snapchats and stuff like that…She was just like ‘What’s going on?’” said UMass sophomore Sophia Trischitta.

It had them feeling uneasy about what could go wrong any minute on their campus.

“It definitely makes me feel super bad for them and very uneasy and very scary,” Trischitta added.

Western Mass News went to UMass Amherst Police to learn more about their protocols in situations like these.

“We have unique resources at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, which include two explosive ordinance detection K-9 teams that are unique to the UMPD, so they are on-staff and available to assist us in navigating these types of cases, should they arrive here,” said UMass Police Deputy Chief Ian Cyr.

They are taking this situation as an opportunity to educate their students, faculty, and staff.

“We’ve recently updated our guidance on our websites - emergency management website and the police department website - about what a suspicious package is, what it isn’t, and what it looks like and what to do in a case like this,” Cyr added.

Although they haven’t heightened security on their campus, as they see no direct threat to their students, they are asking that everyone on-campus be more aware of their surroundings.

“We just want to make sure our community is aware of some of the things they can do to assist us in the detection of these,” Cyr explained.

