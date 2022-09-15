200 people granted citizenship in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ma. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Thursday, Mayor Domenic Sarno welcomes 200 new citizens into the city to commemorate Citizenship Day and Constitution Week.

Candidates from over 70 countries will take the oath to become American citizens.

Some of their home countries include: Afghanistan, Bulgaria, Cuba, Ecuador, Greece, Mexico, Russia, Ukraine, and Venezuela.

This ceremony will take place at the Springfield Armory National Historic Site.

Springfield Mayor Sarno giving out congratulatory remarks saying:

“As a son of Italian immigrants, I am happy to be with each of these individuals as they officially become citizens of the United States of America. Our country is a melting pot and the traditions brought from our home countries are an important piece of the fabric of our nation. America is still the greatest Nation on Earth. We are the beacon of democracy and liberty and the envy of the world. God Bless the United States of America and God Bless the City of Springfield.”

This is one of multiple ceremonies happening across the U.S.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.