BREAKING: Biden Administration reveals new Covid-19 framework

By Libby James
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ma. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Biden Administration reveals an updated COVID-19 Global Response and Recovery Framework.

This framework aims to end the emergency phase of the pandemic, and assert that the U.S. will work with international partners to minimize Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.

It will also integrate Covid-19 response activities into existing health systems while ensuring impacts on other health services are minimized.

This new framework works to help prepare the U.S. for future pandemic threats.

The full text of the framework can be found here.

