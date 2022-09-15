D.A. Gulluni explains possible charges related to Northeastern explosion

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - As we continue to follow the latest developments from Northeastern’s campus, we took the case to our local experts. If it was not staged, we asked what the criminal charges could the person who placed the device be facing.

The city of Boston and all of Massachusetts is on high alert after the reports of an explosion at Northeastern Univeristy’s campus. Police called it a ‘detonation’ of a hard, black case that was pressurized, but they found no evidence of explosive materials.

Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte explained how a device like that could cause an explosion.

“Once it’s breached, it will automatically release the pressurized contents. Depending on the quantity of the pressure, the PSI, that will determine what the violence of the rupture will be,” Piemonte explained.

However, they said they did find a note, a rambling note that criticized Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and the relationship between academic institutions and the developers of virtual reality. The suspicious package was delivered to the Northeastern Virtual Reality Lab and injured the employee who opened it.

Sources said officials are now investigating the case as a possible hoax and suggest it all could have been staged by the employee.

Western Mass News is getting answers as to what criminal charges the person who placed the device could be facing if caught or what charges the employee could be facing if it’s determined to be a hoax. Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni told us these cases involving detonations are taken very seriously.

“Something like the detonation of a bomb or explosive device could result in a slew of charges…We do have specific charges around the detonation of an explosive device, which are felonies and could end up with very long state prison sentences,” Gulluni said.

He said depending on what the note said, it could be used as evidence to charge the person more: either with a hate crime, a terrorist attack, or even just proving the person’s intent.

“The federal government has charges that would be very serious around things like terrorism, hate crimes, things of that nature. It would all depend on certain circumstances and what any apparent motivation would be behind the use of a bomb or explosive device,” Gulluni noted.

If it’s determined to have been a hoax, there are serious charges associated with that too including filing a false police report, conspiracy, and more.

As of right now, no one has been charged in this case, but local, state, and federal police are all assisting in the investigation.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.