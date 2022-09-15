EXCLUSIVE: Brantley Gilbert scheduled to perform at Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Country music sensation Brantley Gilbert is performing at the Big E on September 18.

Western Mass News spoke exclusively with the 37-year-old Georgia native to learn more about his upcoming concert.

“Songwriting to me is the truest form of expression outside of prayer. It is melodic poetry. There is no better way to express oneself then through laying it out on the table,” said country singer Brantley Gilbert.

Gilbert writes all of his songs. With seven number 1 hits including “What happens in a small town” and “dirt road anthem” it’s clear his lyrics strike a chord with fans. Back in 2014, Gilbert clinched the American Music Award for Favorite Country Album.

Now, he is promoting his latest piece of work, “son of the dirty south.”

“This whole year is really exciting for us. We have put together a new set and new show. We have a lot of new looks and a lot of production going on,” Gilbert said.

Gilbert told Western Mass News he’s looking forward to performing some fan favorites this September, including “kick it in the sticks”, “sons of the dirty south” and “one hell of an amen”, which he describes as an anthem of sorts focused on the celebration of life.

As for his creative process, Gilbert said his songwriting is often spontaneous.

“The idea came from a fly on the wall. I feel like for me for me it is a pretty constant process. I keep my notebook in my phone open and if I thought about a line, I can write it down...A lot of times we will set down and have a conversation and something pops out and we will write it,” Gilbert explained.

When asked about his latest album, Gilbert simply shook his head with a smile. And while he’s currently touring across the U.S. he said he’s really looking forward to his stop at the Big E.

“We always have a blast there. You sure know how to throw a party,” Gilbert said.

Tickets to the concert can be purchased here.

