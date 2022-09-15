Fall-Like Start to The Big E

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A fall-feel will be in the air this afternoon with temperatures staying in the 60s in the hills and to near 70 in the valley. It will breezy out of the Northwest with gusts up to 25 mph. High pressure will supply us with full sunshine and the wind will ease as we head into the evening. You may notice some odd coloring in the sky as the sun sets due to wildfire smoke drifting through from fires out West. No air quality concerns as the smoke is pretty high up.

Tonight will be clear, calm and chilly! It will be the coldest night of the season so far with temperatures falling into the lower 40′s and even some upper 30s are possible.

Tomorrow will be sunny and pleasant with still a cool feel. Highs will reach into the lower 70′s with a lighter breeze at 5-10 mph. It will be a great day for the Big-E opener!

Temps cool into the 40s tomorrow night, then Saturday turns warmer with highs climbing into the middle 70s. It will still be a nice day with partly cloudy skies, but humidity climbs and it will feel a bit muggy Saturday night.

A muggier, warmer stretch begins Sunday and will last through Tuesday thanks to a building ridge in the upper levels. A cold front looks to dip into New England during this time as well, bringing a chance for occasional showers and thunderstorms. The best chances for rain look to be late in the day Sunday, especially Monday and maybe a lingering shower Tuesday.

Drier conditions look to move back in for Wednesday, but it will be warm to kick off Fall and another shower or storm may come through Thursday afternoon. A shot of very cool, dry air follows to end the week.

