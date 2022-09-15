Fire officials: classes dismissed after 2 fires at Amherst-Pelham Regional High

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Classes have been dismissed for the day at Amherst-Pelham Regional High School after two separate fires, according to fire officials.

Amherst Fire Chief Tim Nelson said that the first call came in around 10:15 a.m. Thursday for a fire in a paper towel dispenser in a bathroom. A second fire was also reported in another paper towel dispenser.

In both instances, the fires were out before firefighters arrived. Nelson noted that a teacher was able to put one of them out with a fire extinguisher and the other reportedly went out on its own.

No injuries were reported.

Nelson told us the fire drills practiced by students and staff worked well in this situation. “We had good cooperation from school staff and students; the system worked,” he said.

The incidents remain under investigation by the Amherst police and fire departments.

Western Mass News is reaching out to school officials for more information and we will have more on-air and online as it becomes available.

