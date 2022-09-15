Holyoke Police investigating shooting on High Street

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police are investigating a late-night shooting in Holyoke.

Holyoke Police Capt. Matthew Moriarty said that officers were called to the area of 555 High Street for a report of shots fired around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday.

When police arrived on-scene, they found several shell casings and blood in front of 650 High Street.

Moriarty added that investigators learned that a shooting victim had been taken to Holyoke Medical Center. Officers also responded there and found that the victim had been shot in the arm. The victim is reportedly in stable condition.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Holyoke Police at (413) 322-6900 or ‘Text-A-Tip’ to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE, your tip, and indicate that it’s for Holyoke.

