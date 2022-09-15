Local businesses gear up for Big E’s opening day

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Big E will be in full swing Thursday for opening day!

This could bring some crowds, and traffic, but maybe some extra customers to local businesses. One local business actually closes its doors early each day of the Big E to adjust for the heavy traffic that’s to be expected.

Memo’s Restaurant in West Springfield’s owner, Dominic Pompi in west told Western Mass News he’s ready to see some old friends as the Big E opens in town.

“We get to see some old friends. We get a lot of the exhibitors who come in, a lot of guys who run the rides. We see them once a year, the concession guys, it’s nice to have them back,” Pompi said.

Hundreds of thousands of fairgoers will travel to and from West Springfield to take part in all of the fun. Although more people will be in the area, Pompi said they won’t really see a huge increase in business. That’s because some of the locals avoid the area as much as possible.

“Most locals do. They aren’t afraid of the traffic because they know how to get around it...What we lose in regular business, we pick up in pedestrian traffic,” Pompi explained.

Including Angelo Ferraro, who was eating one last lunch at Memo’s on Thursday, before all the crowds hit town.

“I’m coming today because I know for the next two and a half weeks, we aren’t going to be able to get near this place because of the traffic,” Ferraro explained.

Although Pompi is looking forward to seeing some familiar faces, he said he’s closing his doors a few hours early each day at 12, to adjust for the traffic that’s to be expected.

“Gives us a little bit of a break and we can pick up other things to do along the way,” explained Pompi.

Where Memo’s sits on Memorial Ave., there will be no on-street parking. If you plan on making the trip, make sure to park around the back. Meanwhile, the gates at the Big E open Friday at 8 a.m.

