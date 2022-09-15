Mayor’s office: Unknown caller says western Mass. communities may receive Texas migrants

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Northampton City Hall and Amherst Town Hall received phone calls from a person with a blocked number claiming to be from Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s office Thursday.

The call comes as Florida’s governor, Ron DeSantis flew two planes of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard Thursday.

The caller told both communities that there were busses on the way to their communities containing people described as “migrants.” Community officials told Western Mass News that at this time, they are unable to substantiate the claims and could not verify the caller.

Both communities provided Western Mass News with the following statement:

Earlier today, both Northampton City Hall and Amherst Town Hall received phone calls from a blocked number claiming to originate from Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s office, stating that buses were on the way to our respective communities containing individuals they described as ‘migrants’.The caller indicated that our communities were identified based on our designation as sanctuary cities. At this time, we are unable to substantiate these claims and could not verify that the caller was in fact associated with Governor Abbott’s office. Leadership from both communities, alongside state, federal and regional partners in social service agencies, immigrant advocates, public safety, and public health, are in communication and collaboration with one another in order to plan for this eventuality. For questions, please contact townmanager@amherstma.gov for the Town of Amherst, mayor@northamptonma.gov for the City of Northampton

Western Mass News has reached out to Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s office. We have yet to hear back.

