Police investigating paintball shooting, shots fired call in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are looking for the public’s help with information after someone was shot by a paintball, then gunfire rang out in a Holyoke neighborhood.

Holyoke Police Capt. Matthew Moriarty said that officers responded to a shots fired call in the area of Walnut and Hampden Streets around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday.

When they arrived, they found a male victim who reported that he and his six children were returning from food shopping when they saw a group shooting paintballs in a vacant lot. As the victim took one child’s hand to cross Walnut Street, he was shot from behind with a paintball. The victim then reportedly got into a heated argument with the person that shot him.

Moriarty added that a short time later, the victim was crossing the street when three gunshots rang out in his direction. The victim claimed the gunfire came from one of the people in the group and they fled in a vehicle.

“There is a shelter in this neighborhood and there were numerous children out playing when the gunman, with no regard for the safety of numerous children, fired 3 bullets in the direction of the victim,” Moriarty explained.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call Holyoke Police at (413) 322-6900 or ‘Text-A-Tip’ to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE, your tip, and indicate that it’s for Holyoke.

