Police seize ghost gun, arrest 2 people in Springfield

Springfield Police have seized a large capacity ghost gun.
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police have seized a large capacity ghost gun.

Officers responded to a call near the intersection of Belmont Avenue and Woodside Terrace on Monday. When they arrived, the suspect fled on foot and tossed the gun over a fence.

When officers found it, they discovered it was reported loaded with 11 rounds of ammunition.

Two people, including a 17-year-old juvenile, have been arrested in connection with this incident.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

MGN Online
Fire officials: classes dismissed after 2 fires at Amherst-Pelham Regional High
Residents of Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, provided 50 migrants with food, water and...
Florida flies immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard
Investigators have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting that happened in August in...
Springfield Police make arrest in connection with August shooting
Police lights
Police investigating paintball shooting, shots fired call in Holyoke