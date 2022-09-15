Police seize ghost gun, arrest 2 people in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police have seized a large capacity ghost gun.

Officers responded to a call near the intersection of Belmont Avenue and Woodside Terrace on Monday. When they arrived, the suspect fled on foot and tossed the gun over a fence.

When officers found it, they discovered it was reported loaded with 11 rounds of ammunition.

Two people, including a 17-year-old juvenile, have been arrested in connection with this incident.

