Police seize ghost gun, arrest 2 people in Springfield
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police have seized a large capacity ghost gun.
Officers responded to a call near the intersection of Belmont Avenue and Woodside Terrace on Monday. When they arrived, the suspect fled on foot and tossed the gun over a fence.
When officers found it, they discovered it was reported loaded with 11 rounds of ammunition.
Two people, including a 17-year-old juvenile, have been arrested in connection with this incident.
Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.