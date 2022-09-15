Psychic medium Matt Fraser shares insights from new book

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Well-known psychic medium Matt Fraser is expected to draw a big crowd in Springfield later this month and he’s out with a new book.

During the pandemic, tens of thousands of people were reaching out to Fraser to ask him numerous questions about the afterlife, such as whether their loved ones were still with them since they passed and if they were at peace. This inspired him to write his book “We Never Die: Secrets of the Afterlife,” where he answers many of those very questions. The book, in its first week , made it on the New York Times, USA Today, Wall Street Journal, and Publisher Weekly bestseller lists.

“What I want to teach people is that listen we truly never lose anyone. Our loved ones are just a thought away and it is just a change in worlds,” Fraser said.

Fraser told Western Mass News his message is this: when we die, our souls live on.

“The secret to understand the afterlife is this. There are two versions of us. There is our physical version, which we have every day with us, that we walk around and use our body, but deep inside of us, we have a soul and your soul is indestructible version of you…Our soul is energy and because our soul is energy, we are able to be everywhere at one time and we are able to watch over multiple family members all at once,” Fraser noted.

Fraser told us he hopes his book brings people comfort.

“We have all lost someone within our life. We have all gone through that pain and what I can tell you is that we all go through grief and grief is the hardest thing because you can have the most faith in this world, but grief makes you question whether or not there is a heaven and whether or not there is an afterlife. Is your loved one at peace? …and I think the only way to figure that out and the only way to find yourself peace is to find the answers and the truth,” Fraser explained.

Fraser said your loved ones who have passed on will often give you signs they are with you.

“It could be while you’re sitting at home and all of a sudden, you smell your grandma’s Jean Nate or a certain cologne your grandfather used to wear. It could be that all of a sudden, you hear a song that reminds you of your dad that had passed away. It was his favorite song here in this word. It could be a repeating number that you see,” Fraser noted.

Fraser hopes he can help people no longer fear death.

“I am hoping this book will demystify the realm of death and dying and really show people one thing: that there is another chapter after this and, more importantly, your life was worth something. The reason why you are alive and breathing here and now is because you were put on this Earth for a reason,” Fraser said.

Fraser is coming to MGM Springfield on September 30 for a live reading event. You can CLICK HERE for more information on his new book.

