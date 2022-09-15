RV damaged after striking Northampton bridge

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The driver of an RV has been cited for driving under the North Street bridge in Northampton and getting stuck Wednesday afternoon. The incident is just the latest crash involving low bridges in the city.

Some of the folks we spoke with on Thursday said they’ve seen hundreds of wrecks just like that one under both the Main Street and the North Street bridges, which begs the question: what can drivers do to avoid these accidents? We spoke with two tow truck drivers who said ending these traffic mishaps is easier than you think.

This photo shows the most recent victim of someone cutting it a little too close under a low bridge. It occurred Wednesday afternoon when a 14-foot RV trying to get through the 11-foot north street railroad bridge. Some said that this issue is extremely common amongst tractor trailers and RVs, despite signs warning a low bridge is ahead.

The driver of an RV has been cited for driving under the North Street bridge in Northampton and getting stuck Wednesday afternoon. (Northampton Police)

“We’ve dealt with quite a few since I was a little kid, probably around 10 years old. Most of them are going to the Coca-Cola plant in Northampton. They just go the wrong way. We’ve probably done, over the years, hundreds of them,” said Chad Willard with Red’s Towing.

Western Mass News has found crashing into the bridge ceiling can land you a ticket for failure to obey road signs, which is up to a $500 fine, but it’s the price you pay on the vehicle that really hurts motorists in their wallets.

“That was a total. That took the total roof skin right off it, so that is a total loss,” said David McCarthy with King Auto Body.

What should drivers do when approaching these bridges? We’re told the tools might be right at your fingertips.

“A lot of these GPS’s warn you now. They should be putting them right in your truck. You can put your heights right in your GPS’s these days and your lengths everything you need is right in your GPS these days,” Willard said.

The tow drivers also told me that one of the most obvious things to look out for are big yellow signs that will tell you just how tall those bridges are. The U.S. Department of Transportation also recommends you have at least 14 feet of clearance before going under the bridges.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.